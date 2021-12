Fitbit Versa 2 and 3 are currently discounted on Amazon

If you are interested in health tracking, a great place to start is with a Fitbit wearable.

Especially now, when Fitbit’s positively reviewed Versa 2 and Versa 3 are up to 35 percent off on Amazon.

Below are several Fitbit deals currently available on Amazon:

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch With Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep & Swim Tracking: $149.95 (regularly $229.95)

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Black/Black Aluminum: $229.95 (regularly $299.95)

Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids 6+, Blue/Astro Green, One Size: $69.95 (regularly $78.98)

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch With Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-In, Sleep & Swim Tracking – Mist Grey: $149.95 (regularly $229.95)

Fitbit Versa 3 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, Amazon Exclusive Color, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Thistle/Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included): $229.95 (regularly $299.95)

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Midnight Blue/Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included): $229.95 (regularly $299.95)

Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids 6+, Minions Special Edition, Yellow, One Size: $69.95 (regularly $99.95)

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days Battery, Pink Clay/Gold, One Size (S & L Bands Included): $229.95 (regularly $299.95)