Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in December 2021

Temuera Morrison's Boba Fett gets his own "The Mandalorian" spin-off series, "The Book of Boba Fett"

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Dec 6, 20216:19 PM EST
The Book of Boba Fett

Disney has revealed all of the movies and shows hitting its Disney+ streaming service in Canada in December 2021.

Highlights include The Mandalorian spin-off The Book of Boba Fett and the streaming premiere of Disney’s latest animated film, Encanto.

See below for the full list:

December 1st

  • American Dad (Season 17) [Star]
  • Storm Rising (Season 1)

December 3rd

  • Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid [Disney+ Original]
  • Disney Holiday Magic Quest
    A Hidden Life [Star]
  • Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
  • The Rescue [Disney+ Original]
  • Spies In Disguise

December 8th

  • The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 9)
  • Modern Family (Seasons 1-11)
    Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Season 2 premiere, new episodes weekly) [Star]
  • Welcome to Earth (all episodes streaming) [Disney+ Original]

December 10th

  • Christmas… Again? [Star]
  • The Queen Family Singalong [Star]

December 15th

  • Foodtastic (all episodes streaming) [Disney+ Original]
  • Ron’s Gone Wrong
  • Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (Season 1)

December 17th

  • Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
  • Paris to Pittsburgh [Star]

December 22nd

  • The Premise (Season 1)

December 24th

  • Encanto
  • Far From the Tree
  • The Flood
  • Informant, The: Fear and Faith in the Heartland (Special)
  • Into the Okavango

December 29th

The Book of Boba Fett (Season 1 premiere, new episodes weekly) [Disney+ Original]

It’s important to note that Star content is typically more adult-oriented fare from Hulu and other Disney-owned brands. If you’re looking to keep Disney+ family-friendly for your kids, you can read more on parental controls here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.

Find out what came to Disney+ Canada in November here.

Image credit: Lucasfilm

