Get Apple’s iPad Air 4 $100 off at Costco for a limited time

Costco is currently offering its daily holiday deals with solid discounts on tech and appliances.

One notable deal being offered right now is on Apple’s 64GB iPad Air 4 (2020), which was released alongside the iPhone 12 series.

Regularly available for $769.99, the tablet is currently available for $669.99, marking a $100 discount.

The 10.9-inch iPad Air features a squared-off iPad Pro-like design, with an IPS Liquid Retina LCD display.

The 120Hz tablet also features Apple’s last-gen A14 chip, a top-placed fingerprint scanner and a LiDAR sensor.

MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rouke is a big fan of the iPad Air and said, “Essentially, the new Air is Apple’s no-frills, cheaper high-end tablet offering,” in his 9/10 rated review of the 2020 iPad Air.

It’s worth noting that this deal is exclusive to Costco members only.

Purchase the 2020 iPad Air 4 from Costco for $669.99 here.

Image credit: Costco

Source: Costco