Save big for today only with Best Buy’s daily holiday deals

Best Buy’s recent one-day-only holiday deals have featured some decent tech discounts on everything from laptops to wireless headphones. But since not everyone on your list might be into electronics, you can also score some great deals on non-tech gear.

Check out today’s list below for deals on everything from a Ginsu knife-block and luggage to a stand-up paddleboard.

Sony On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones for $39.99 (save $20)

Ginsu Chikara 8-Piece Knife Block Set for $79.99 (save $220)

DJI Mini 2/Mavic Mini Charging Display Base for $39.99 (save $22)

Platinum USB-A and USB-C Memory Card Reader for $24.99 (save $25)

Zray X3-Rider Epic 12 ft. Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard for $479.99 (save $220)

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Console Edition Gaming Headset for $59.99 (save $30)

X-Rocker Astute Ergonomic PC Gaming Chair for $169.99 (save $230)

Onkyo TX-RZ840 9.2 Channel 4K Ultra HD Network AV Receiver for $1,299.99 (save $600)

Corsair Scimitar PRO RGB 16000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse for $64.99 (save $15)

OtterBox Defender Rugged Case for iPad Pro 11″ for $79.99 (save $20)

Insignia 13″ Hard Shell Case for MacBook Air Retina for $14.99 (save $25)

SwissGear Baxter 3-Piece Soft Side Expandable Luggage Set for $229.99 (save $550)

Insignia 5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $9.99 (save $3)

Photo credit: Best Buy

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.