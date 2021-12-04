Get six months of free Disney+ when you sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers in Canada can get free Disney+ as part of an ongoing deal.

Spotted by MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke, Amazon appears to be advertising the offer on Instagram. However, you can also claim it by heading to this webpage.

New Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can claim up to six months of Disney+, while current and former Music Unlimited subscribers can claim up to three months of Disney+. The fine print notes that current Disney+ subscribers aren’t eligible for the offer.

Amazon Music Unlimited costs $9.99/mo ($7.99/mo for Prime Members) and Disney+ costs $11.99/mo. Even if you don’t care for Amazon Music Unlimited, you can effectively sign up to get Disney+ for $9.99/mo for the first six months since it’s free with the $9.99 Amazon subscription.

To take advantage of the offer, head to this Amazon page to sign-up for Amazon Music Unlimited.