Facebook Messenger’s new bill splitting feature will be U.S. exclusive

Facebook Messenger will start testing a handy feature to help people slit bills next week, but only in the U.S.

Meta (formerly Facebook) announced the feature in a blog post rounding out the year. Dubbed ‘Split Payments,’ Meta describes it as a handy way to split up payments through a group chat using Messenger. Here’s how it works:

“To use Split Payments, click the “Get Started” button in a group chat or the Payments Hub in Messenger. From there, you can split a bill evenly or modify the contribution amount for each individual — with or without yourself included. After entering a personalized message and confirming your Facebook Pay details, your request will be sent and viewable in your group chat thread.”

Overall, it looks like a handy feature for tackling group payments for things like eating out at a restaurant, paying rent, or other group activities. Of course, you’ll need everyone to use Facebook Pay and Messenger to make this work — if your friend group is anything like mine, that might be hard to pull off.

It’s a bit of a bummer that Split Payments will be U.S.-exclusive at launch, but hopefully that means Meta can work out all the kinks before expanding it to other countries.

Meta’s blog post also detailed new additions to Messenger’s ‘Group Effects’ for video calls. You can check out the full post here.

Image credit: Meta

Source: Meta Via: 9to5Mac