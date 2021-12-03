ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest Demo event kicks off December 7

As part of Geofff Keighley’s Game Awards, ID@Xbox is launching its ‘Winter Game Fest Demo’ event. The event runs from December 7th to December 21st and allows gamers to play more than 35 demos of upcoming unreleased games for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

According to Xbox, these games are akin to “show floor demos” of titles that may not be out for quite some time.

Xbox will announce the full list of games closer to December 7th, but here are some of the games Microsoft has revealed so far:

Loot River : Set in a series of procedurally generated labyrinths, Loot River is a dungeon crawling, action roguelike that combines the tense, real-time combat, and dark fantasy stylings of Dark Souls with the spatial block-shifting puzzles of Tetris.

Death Trash : Featuring a post-apocalyptic world where cosmic horrors long for humanity but are meet by punks with shotguns. It combines old-school role-playing, modern action gameplay, and player freedom. Create your own character and explore this unique handcrafted world.

Blacktail : A retelling of Baba Yaga's origin story set in surreal, grim Slavic folklore. A one-of-a-kind blend of exploration and intense archery combat with dark storytelling. Become a fearsome guardian of the forest or the terror nightmares are based on.

The Tail of Bistun: A story-driven action-adventure game inspired by the 12th Century tragic poem "Khosrow and Shirin." You play as a stone carver who wakes on Mount Bistun with no memory of anything before that moment. An insidious blight has spread, bringing forth many dangerous foes. You must battle through mythical enemies and travel between the real world and an ethereal place of forgotten memories to discover the secret of your past.

Nobody Saves the World: Complete quests to discover and swap between more than 15 varied and distinct forms. Mix and match abilities to unlock and complete even more challenging quests while exploring a vast overworld and its extensive dungeons, either solo or with a friend online, to stop The Calamity and save the world

