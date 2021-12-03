Huawei will reportedly unveil Mate V foldable on December 23

Huawei is reportedly planning to reveal a new clamshell foldable smartphone on December 23rd, according to a Weibo tipster.

The rumoured Mate V foldable handset will lead the upcoming event, but Huawei says it will also reveal new TVs, laptops and a new smart band.

According to previous leaks and patent filings, the Mate V Flip will sport a new hinge design and feature a unique heat pipe designed for the foldable. It’s unclear if this foldable smartphone, in particular, will feature the flexible heat pipe.

Huawei likely aims for the Mate V to be a direct competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3.

That said, without access to Google’s Play Store, it’s unlikely we’ll see the Mate V release in Canada.

Source: GSMArena, Weibo