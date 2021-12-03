GameStop is offering up to $449 trade-in value on PS4 consoles

Looking to upgrade to a new-gen console? You can get up to $449 in value when you trade in your old PlayStation 4 at EB Games GameStop.

Available only in-store, exchanging your used PlayStation 4 can net you $299.99 to $449.99 in value which will go towards purchasing a new PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X/S console bundle.

Check out the trade-in value breakdown below:

PlayStation 4 500GB: $299.99

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB: $329.99

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB: $349.99

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB: $449.99

The deal is in-store only and can’t be combined with other trade offers. GameStop’s page notes that to be eligible for a trade-in, your console must be in full working condition with no alterations. Further, the console’s hardware shouldn’t have been tampered with.

It’s worth noting that you can use the credit only towards buying a new PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X/S bundle. If GameStop doesn’t have new-gen console stock, then you’ll have to wait until the bundles are available.

Also worth noting is that the trade-in offer is only available from today, December 3rd to Sunday, December 5th.

Learn more about the offer here.

Source: GameStop