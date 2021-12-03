CIBC mobile banking app best in Canada: report

Looking for the best mobile banking app in Canada?

According to the 2021 Forrester Digital Experience Review, users don’t have to look further than CIBC’s mobile app.

The app was tested on 60 separate criteria and received top markers in user experience and functionality.

Self-service features and assisted-service features were key for functionality and the app’s offering of universal search, credit score monitoring, and valuable alerts held up the user experience category.

This isn’t the first time the bank has been honoured. In the past eight years, CIBC has placed, or tied, for first place seven times.

“We continue to lead the way in delivering a robust mobile banking experience for our clients by evolving our app to offer an innovative, feature-rich, and radically simple user experience to help them realize their ambitions,” David Attard, a vice president at CIBC, said in a statement.

Image credit: ShutterStock

Source: CIBC