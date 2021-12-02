PlayStation’s End of Year Deals sale offers games up to 85 percent off

PlayStation’s End of Year Deals sale offers a variety of games at a discounted rate.
The sale is available until December 23rd and offers titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, Mortal Komba 11, Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition, God of War and more at a discounted cost.
Check out the game deals below:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5: now $39.99, was $99.99
- NHL 22 X-Factor Edition: now $71.49, was $129.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition: now $24.99, was $49.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: now $13.99, was $69.99
- Jurassic World Evolution: now $10.04, was $66.99
- God of War: now $9.99, was $19.99
- Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition: now $35.99, was $59.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion — Deluxe Edition: now $22.49, was $89.99
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: now $11.99, was $79.99
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Lost in Random PS4 & PS5: now $26.79, was $39.99
To check out the complete list of games on the PlayStation Store, click here.