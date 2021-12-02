Google Maps reveals Canadian holiday shopping trends like when the mall is busiest

Google Maps is helping Canadians strategize their holidays by revealing user trends, including popular shopping times, food and even by adding new features.

According to Google Maps, the worst time to buy groceries is 2pm on Saturday and the best time to go is 8 pm on Saturday. Further, the best time to head to a large shopping mall is Thursday, and if people aren’t at the grocery store, apparently they’re shopping because the worst time to head to the mall is also Saturday at 2pm.

The best time to go to the airport if you’re leaving your home for the holidays is on a Friday evening and the busiest time is Saturday at noon.

Overall, the best time for a meal this holiday season is around 11am on Friday, and, as expected, the busiest time is Saturday evenings.

According to Google Maps, Chinese food was the most popular cuisine ordered on Christmas Eve. And on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Japanese food is the top search (oddly enough, last New Year’s Eve, I ordered sushi).

Google Maps has also listed the 10 most popular attractions, according to reviews:

Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, Toronto

Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre, Toronto

The Orpheum, Vancouver

Museum of Anthropology, Vancouver

Maison symphonique, Place des Arts, Montréal

Le Bordel Comédie Club, Montréal

Canadian War Museum, Ottawa

Canadian Museum of Nature, Ottawa

Heritage Park Historical Village, Calgary

Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, Calgary

Winspear Centre, Edmonton

Fort Edmonton Park, Edmonton

Finally, Google is adding a new Directory tab to Maps that aims to help users find their way around buildings, such as directions in a large shopping centre.

Source: Google Maps