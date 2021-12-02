Android 12 seems to be causing connectivity issues on Pixel 6 devices

It seems Android 12 has brought along with it several bugs, including one related to connectivity problems.

Several Pixel 6 owners posting on Reddit and Google’s forums report that their devices are experiencing connectivity issues that leave some users without any cellular data. According to the posts, some users say that rebooting their device fixes the problem, but that doesn’t work for everyone.

These problems include a SIM showing connectivity that doesn’t actually connect to LTE or 5G. Other users report that their Pixel 6 indicates it doesn’t have a SIM despite one being inserted into the smartphone.

It seems the issue is not only affecting the Pixel 6, as there are reports of connectivity problems related to the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4a. That said, most of the reports seem to be related to the Pixel 6 series.

Some users have found that turning off Google’s ‘Adaptive Connectivity’ feature in the Settings menu solves the problem. Adaptive Connectivity aims to help extend battery life by managing network connections.

None of the Pixel 6 series devices MobileSyrup has are experiencing this issue, but if you’re suffering from this problem, try rebooting your device or turning off the Adaptive Connecitiy functionality.

Source: Reddit, Google Support forums Via: 9to5Google