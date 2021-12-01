Tesla’s $50 ‘Cyberwhistle’ is already sold out

Similar to The Boring Company’s Flamethrower, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stealth revealed a $50 (roughly $64 CAD) ‘Cyberwhistle’ that’s already sold out.

Why did Tesla launch a Cybertruck-shaped whistle? We’ll likely never know.

Blow the whistle on Tesla!https://t.co/c86hLA0iQK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

The pricey whistle’s description states that it is “Inspired by [the] Cybertruck’ and that the “Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility.”

As expected, this is a limited-edition accessory that you likely already can’t get your hands on unless you’re willing to dive into the reseller market because it’s entirely sold out. Musk even compared the Cyberwhistle to Apple’s $35 cleaning cloth, suggesting that those who like expensive products should “buy our whistle instead.”

Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

While the actual Cybertruck has over a million reservations, it’s unclear when the anticipated and oddly designed electric vehicle (EV) will actually release. Tesla most recently delayed the Cybertruck until 2022.

Source: @elonmusk

Image credit: Tesla