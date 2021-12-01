Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here to recap your favourite songs of the year

Welcome to December. To mark the fast-approaching end of the year, Spotify has released its annual ‘Wrapped’ playlists and accompanying statistics.

This includes a personalized list within your Spotify app and several global lists that showcase music trends from around the world. I’m able to view my Wrapped list on my smartphone, but not on the desktop version of Spotify. The popular feature will likely roll out to desktop in the coming days.

Personal lists

To help spice up the personal lists this year, Spotify has added a section that soundtracks your year like a movie and another that shows you a picture of your audio aura. Further into this story, you of course, can see your most played songs, top artists, and other interesting stats.

Each stat also plays out as an interactive vertical card that can shared easily on TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms.

If you want to dive deeper into Spotify’s Wrapped playlists, tap where it says ‘Your 2020 in review’ on the Home page to reveal more playlists and the ability to create a blended playlist with both you and your friend’s top songs.

Global stats

The number one artist globally was Bad Bunny, followed by Taylor Swift. BTS came in third, and two Canadians, Drake and Justin Bieber, came in fourth and fifth, respectively.

The top song was unsurprisingly Olivia Rodrigio’s Drivers License, which Spotify says was streamed over 1 billion times. Her album SOUR was also the top album of the year. You can find the rest of the regular stats here, but what’s more interesting are the company’s random finds. For instance, The top album released more than 20 years ago is Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours followed by Nevermind by Nirvana.

Spotify also mentions that its Music for Plants playlist has grown nearly 1,400 percent during the pandemic, and users have created almost 3 million of their own playlists related to plants or gardening. It’s also worth mentioning that 187,000 sea shanty playlists were auto-generated on Spotify last year.

Source: Spotify