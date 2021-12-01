Galaxy Watch 4 update brings new gestures and customization options

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 series is getting a slew of new updates that offer gesture controls and customization options.

The first of the updates is an ‘Info Brick’ watch face that lets users add their favourite stats, including heart rate, stress and your daily activity status. There’s also a new weather forecast, basic dashboard and live wallpapers inspired by the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

You can also choose a moving GIF for your My Photo+ watch face to create a more lively watch face. Additionally, you can add four Complications to your Animal watch face.

The update also brings more playful animations to your Step Challenge watch face to keep track of how steps. This animated bear will also stretch and cheer you on.

Further, Samsung has added new gesture controls, allowing users to rotate their wrist twice to reject calls or dismiss alarms. And finally, there’s also a new hand motion that can use as a shortcut to your favourite apps or features.

Source: Samsung