Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in December 2021

Big Blue, White Cane Journeys and more are coming to CBC Gem this December

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Dec 1, 20218:08 PM EST
CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in December.

You can view the full list of content below:

December 1st

  • Stephen Lewis: The Man Who Couldn’t Sleep

December 3rd

  • Double Tap: Seasons 1-2 +Special
  • White Cane Journeys
  • Four Senses: season 3
  • Chateau DIY: season 4 — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • The Office Holiday Specials
  • A Cape Cod Christmas
  • My Best Friend’s Christmas
  • Call the Midwife: Season 5 Christmas Special
  • Call the Midwife: Season 6 Christmas Special
  • Superfan: The Nav Bhatia Story
  • Nose to Tail
  • Almost Never: Season 3

December 4th

  • Big Blue — Exclusive World Premiere

December 10th

  • The Chef — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • Escape to the Chateau: Season 8 — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
  • The Great New Year’s Baking Show
  • Call the Midwife: Season 7 Christmas Special
  • Call the Midwife: Season 8 Christmas Special
  • Bollywood Hollywood

December 17th

  • Escape to the Country: Season 26 (A)
  • Call the Midwife: Season 9 Christmas Special (2019)
  • Thanks for Everything

December 19th

  • Jamie Oliver’s Quick & Easy Christmas

December 31st

Coming in January

  • Angela Black
  • People Just Do Nothing
  • Muhammed Ali – Ken Burns Documentary
  • Ukulele U

CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOSAndroidthe web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

Image credit: CBC

