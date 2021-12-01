Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in December 2021

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in December.

You can view the full list of content below:

December 1st

Stephen Lewis: The Man Who Couldn’t Sleep

December 3rd

Double Tap: Seasons 1-2 +Special

White Cane Journeys

Four Senses: season 3

Chateau DIY: season 4 — Exclusive Canadian Premiere

The Office Holiday Specials

A Cape Cod Christmas

My Best Friend’s Christmas

Call the Midwife: Season 5 Christmas Special

Call the Midwife: Season 6 Christmas Special

Superfan: The Nav Bhatia Story

Nose to Tail

Almost Never: Season 3

December 4th

Big Blue — Exclusive World Premiere

December 10th

The Chef — Exclusive Canadian Premiere

Escape to the Chateau: Season 8 — Exclusive Canadian Premiere

The Great New Year’s Baking Show

Call the Midwife: Season 7 Christmas Special

Call the Midwife: Season 8 Christmas Special

Bollywood Hollywood

December 17th

Escape to the Country: Season 26 (A)

Call the Midwife: Season 9 Christmas Special (2019)

Thanks for Everything

December 19th

Jamie Oliver’s Quick & Easy Christmas

December 31st

Coming in January

Angela Black

People Just Do Nothing

Muhammed Ali – Ken Burns Documentary

Ukulele U

CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

Image credit: CBC