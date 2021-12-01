Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in December 2021

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in December.
You can view the full list of content below:
December 1st
- Stephen Lewis: The Man Who Couldn’t Sleep
December 3rd
- Double Tap: Seasons 1-2 +Special
- White Cane Journeys
- Four Senses: season 3
- Chateau DIY: season 4 — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
- The Office Holiday Specials
- A Cape Cod Christmas
- My Best Friend’s Christmas
- Call the Midwife: Season 5 Christmas Special
- Call the Midwife: Season 6 Christmas Special
- Stephen Lewis: The Man Who Couldn’t Sleep
- Superfan: The Nav Bhatia Story
- Nose to Tail
- Almost Never: Season 3
December 4th
- Big Blue — Exclusive World Premiere
December 10th
- The Chef — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
- Escape to the Chateau: Season 8 — Exclusive Canadian Premiere
- The Great New Year’s Baking Show
- Call the Midwife: Season 7 Christmas Special
- Call the Midwife: Season 8 Christmas Special
- Bollywood Hollywood
December 17th
- Escape to the Country: Season 26 (A)
- Call the Midwife: Season 9 Christmas Special (2019)
- Thanks for Everything
December 19th
- Jamie Oliver’s Quick & Easy Christmas
December 31st
- Almost Never: Season 3
Coming in January
- Angela Black
- People Just Do Nothing
- Muhammed Ali – Ken Burns Documentary
- Ukulele U
CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.
