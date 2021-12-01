Get Bose Frames for 50 percent off on Amazon today

Amazon Canada currently has the Bose Frames, a pair of audio sunglasses with built-in headphones on sale.

As shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘DoorCrasher,’ The Bluetooth-enabled sunglasses are available for $124.99, marking a $124.01 discount from the regular $249 price tag.

Available in two different models, Alto and Rando, the Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses promise to deliver in-ear headphones quality sound without the in-ear headphones, allowing you to listen to music while staying aware of your surroundings.

The glasses feature a button on the right side that powers on/off the device and is also used to play and pause music and activate your smartphone’s virtual assistant. You can take calls or talk to the virtual assistant with the built-in microphone.

The Bose Frames are IPX-2 water-resistant, which technically speaking isn’t great, but considering that these are glasses, they aren’t likely to get in direct contact with water.

Bose doesn’t offer prescription lens options; however, getting those installed from a third-party optician shouldn’t be a big issue.

Lastly, the glasses take about two hours to charge and offer a three-and-a-half-hour of runtime.

To learn more about the Bose Frames or to purchase them from Amazon for $124.99, click here.

Image credit: Bose

Source: Amazon Via: RedFlagDeals