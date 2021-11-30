Stream these four games on Nvidia GeForce Now this week

Nvidia has announced four new games available to stream on its cloud gaming service GeForce Now this week.
You can find the new titles available to stream this week below:
- Fate Seeker II (day-and-date release on Steam, Nov. 23)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild (day-and-date release on Epic Games Store, Nov. 25)
- Ghostrunner (Epic Games Store)
- Legion TD 2 (Steam)
Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.
Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $129.99/year.
Further, new subscribers to Nvidia’s GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier or the six-month priority tier can get a free copy of Crysis Remastered.
Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.
Image credit: Nvidia
Source: Nvidia