MobileSyrup’s Holiday Gift Guide for home office [2021 Edition]

Time for another loaded holiday gift guide, this time for the home office. Many of us have become more accustomed to working at home, so a gift that can improve the day-to-day work cycle can be greatly valued. Additionally, there are tons of great options to look at for those who stream or create online content.

We’ll take a look at a few new home office devices including keyboards, monitors, mics, cameras, and other supplemental devices fit to give during the holidays.

Here is our ‘MobileSyrup Home Office Holiday Gift Guide’ for 2021:

ROG Strix Monitor

First up, the ASUS ROG Strix serves as a great well-rounded monitor for the home office. Although it’s billed as a gaming monitor, the perks it provides can be of use in nearly any use case. It features 1080p at 120Hz or 1440p at 60Hz HDR output, which is great for playing contemporary games on a PC or console. Its 0.5ms response time is also a great benefit while playing games.

Additionally, the ROG Strix utilizes ASUS’ Extreme Low Motion Blur technology to achieve 1ms MPRT. Users can also take advantage of the display’s AMD Freesync technology to reduce input lag and framerate issues. Finally, it features RGB lighting which can be customized to fit any aesthetic.

Buy from Amazon Canada for $895

LG UltraGear 34-inch Monitor

For those that prefer working on an ultra-wide monitor, the LG UltraGear is worth considering. It features a 1440p HDR display with NVIDIA G-SYNC processors to enrich the colour, contrast, and cinematic feel when playing games or viewing content. Ultra-low latency is also a staple of the UltraGear display.

On the rear of the monitor, the UltraGear features RGB lighting on the back. UltraGear’s lighting sphere can sync with whatever is being displayed, creating a reactive lighting effect. Users can also adjust the height and angle of the monitor to fit personal preferences.

Buy from Best Buy Canada for $1,199

Roccat Pyro Keyboard

Turtle Beach’s Roccat brand has a great mechanical keyboard to consider this holiday season. The Pyro keyboard is lightweight and includes a comfortable detachable wrist rest. It supports premium keyboard features for a relatively affordable price.

The Roccat Pyro keyboard features RGB lighting under its detachable keycaps. It also features a nice dark aluminum brushed design, which can suit many setups. The vertical volume control makes it easy to raise and lower the volume while listening to music or entering meetings. Plus, users will find that its Easy-Shift feature will enable two programmable inputs on a single key, making it great for content creators.

Buy from Amazon Canada for $197

Roccat Torch Studio Microphone

Whether working remotely, creating content, or streaming, it’s become increasingly more important to have an easy-to-use microphone. The Roccat Torch Studio features a suite of great features with a dual condenser design, 24-Bit audio and up to 48kHz sampling for an affordable cost.

The Torch Studio mic comes with a base supporting mixer-style controls. Users can adjust the pick-up pattern, input volume, and gain on the fly. With no drivers needed, it’s an intuitive plug-and-play mic. Plus, it features contactless muting so users can simply wave their hand over the RBG mic if the user feels a sneeze suddenly approaching.

Buy from Amazon Canada for $197

Elgato Wave: 3 Microphone

Another microphone solution comes from Elgato. The Wave:3 has quickly become a favourite mic for streamers and content creators alike thanks to the Wave Link app, working as a digital mixer.

The Wave:3 features a condenser capsule design, capturing a tight cardioid polar pattern. 24-bit / 96 kHz analog to digital conversion helps create a great audio capturing experience for video calls, podcasts, streams, etc. On-mic controls can be used to set input gain, headset volume, and crossfade mix between mic and PC.

Buy from Best Buy Canada for $164

Elgato Key Light Air

Sticking with Elgato, the Key Light Air offers premium lighting for an office space. Supporting 1400 Lumens, the Key Light Air can provide a bright blue light or be turned down or a warmer dimmer light through its LED panel.

As it is an Elgato product, it works well within the Elgato Control Centre app on PC, enabling users to customize preferences and switch the light on or off. The light sits on a telescopic pole and base so the user can adjust the height, angle, and placement of the light to fit their needs in the office.

Buy from Best Buy Canada for $129

AirPods (3rd-gen)

Apple’s third-generation AirPods make their way on the list as a great wireless earbud solution. The latest set of AirPods takes design elements from the AirPods Pro including a shorter stem and angled buds to better fit the user’s ear.

AirPods 3 offer spatial audio to enhance the audio quality of music alongside the Adaptive EQ technology. Users can take advantage of the six-hour battery life and 30 total hours from the charging case. Lastly, the AirPod’s force sensor gives the user the ability to control playback functions as well as answer phone calls.

Buy from Best Buy Canada for $239

Logitech C920S Pro Webcam

Between Microsoft Team meetings or Twitch streams, having a decent webcam is important to any office set up these days. Logitech’s C920S Pro offers crisp 1080p video in its compact and mountable USB webcam.

The C920S includes stereo audio with dual mics on board for those that choose to use it. HD autofocus and light correction features help improve the video quality when on a call. Finally, when not in use the privacy shutter can be used to cover the lens.

Buy from Best Buy Canada for $99

Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Apple Charging Dock

For those within the Apple ecosystem, having an all-in-one charging solution for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods is a great gift to receive. Seeing as though Apple does not sell a robust wireless charger of this kind, Belkin has stepped in with its Boost Charge Qi dock.

This device features a 7.5W pad for a compatible iPhone, and a magnetic piece to support an Apple Watch. Behind it lays a 5W pad for a pair of AirPods. LED indicators will notify the user when their devices are fully charged. It’s also compact enough to sit on a desk without cluttering it up with needless charging cables.

Buy from Best Buy Canada for $99

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.