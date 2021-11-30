Google adds over 90 global monuments to AR Search

After adding AR versions of dinosaurs, insects and even anime characters to its Search app, Google has now added over 90 monuments from around the world for you to place in your surroundings.

The feature works in Google Search on Android smartphones and the Google app for iOS devices.

All you need to do is search for a famous monument, like the Eiffel Tower or the Statue of Liberty, using a mobile device and tap on ‘View in 3D’ in the search results. From there, you can tap ‘View in your space’ to place the monument in your room, with added options to zoom in and rotate the 3D model.

The new 3D monuments are now available on all devices running Android 7.0 Nougat or later, as well as iOS 11 or later.

Find all the monuments added the to AR feature below (via 9to5Google):