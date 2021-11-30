fbpx
News

Google adds over 90 global monuments to AR Search

The new 3D monuments are now available on all devices running Android 7.0 Nougat or later, as well as iOS 11 or later

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Nov 30, 202110:25 AM EST
0 comments

After adding AR versions of dinosaurs, insects and even anime characters to its Search app, Google has now added over 90 monuments from around the world for you to place in your surroundings.

The feature works in Google Search on Android smartphones and the Google app for iOS devices.

All you need to do is search for a famous monument, like the Eiffel Tower or the Statue of Liberty, using a mobile device and tap on ‘View in 3D’ in the search results. From there, you can tap ‘View in your space’ to place the monument in your room, with added options to zoom in and rotate the 3D model.

The new 3D monuments are now available on all devices running Android 7.0 Nougat or later, as well as iOS 11 or later.

Find all the monuments added the to AR feature below (via 9to5Google):

Abbaye du Mont-Saint-Michel Conservatory of Flowers Neuschwanstein Castle St. Patrick’s Cathedral
Alcatraz Island Eiffel Tower Niteroi Contemporary Art Museum St. Paul’s Cathedral
Alhambra Empire State Building One World Trade Center St. Peter’s Basilica
Amazon Theatre Ferry Building Palace of Versailles Statue of Liberty National Monument
Arasaka Imperia Residence Flatiron Building Palace of Westminster Stonehenge
Arc de Triomphe Giotto’s Bell Tower Palais Garnier The Angel of Independence
Aztec Stadium Golden Gate Bridge Palazzo Vecchio The British Museum
Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe Japan National Stadium Pantheon The Centre Pompidou
Basilica of Santa Croce in Florence Kaminarimon Gate Panthéon The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Basilica of Santa Maria Novella Kensington Palace Parthenon The Painted Ladies
Big Ben La Sagrada Familia Piazza della Signoria The Palace of Fine Arts
Brooklyn Bridge Leaning Tower of Pisa Piazza Navona Tokyo National Museum
Buckingham Palace Les Invalides PIER 39 Tokyo Skytree
Campidoglio square London Eye Pitti Palace Tokyo Tower
Capela Curial de São Francisco de Assis Louvre Museum Placa de Catalunya Tower of London
Castel Sant’Angelo Magic Fountain of Montjuic Ponte Vecchio Trafalgar Square
Castle of Good Hope Meiji Jingu Rhodes Memorial Trevi Fountain
Cathedral of Barcelona Mexico City Metropolitan Cathedral Rockefeller Center Union Buildings
Cathedral of Brasilia Monument of the Ninos Heroes Roman Forum Ushiku Building
Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore Monument to the Revolution Sacré-Cœur Voortrekker Monument
Cathedrale Norte-Dame de Paris Moses Mabhida Stadium San Francisco – Oakland Bay Bridge Westminster Abbey
Chapultepec Castle Mount Rushmore National Memorial São Paulo Cathedral Yoyogi National Stadium
Christ the Redeemer Musée d’Orsay Sensō-Ji Zojoji
Coit Tower National Museum of Nature and Science Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
Columbus Monument National Palace Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple

Comments