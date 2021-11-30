BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ claims the top streamed 2021 song spot on Apple Music

It’s that time of the year again when Apple announces the top streamed songs on its Apple Music platform, and we have two Canadian artists in the top 10 list.

Apple Music’s Top 10 most streamed songs were “Dynamic” (BTS), “drivers license” (Olivia Rodrigo), “For The Night” (Pop Smoke), “Blinding Lights” (The Weeknd), “Peaches” (Justin Bieber), “good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo), “Stay” (The Kid LAROI), “Dakiti” (Jhay Cortez & Bad Bunny), and “Levitating” (Dua Lipa).

A third fellow Canadian, Drake, missed out on making the top 10 list. His song, “Wants and Needs,” featuring Lil Baby from the album Scary Hours 2, came in on the 11th spot.

Apple also revealed the Top 100 charts for most-read lyrics and most Shazamed music. Check out the winners from these categories below:

A third list with the most streamed workout songs saw “Head and Heart (Tiesto Remix)” by Joel Corry take the number one spot, followed by Sam Feldt’s song “Post Malone” and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” coming in second and third, respectively.

All the Top 100 playlists are available to stream on Apple Music.

New Apple Music subscribers can get the first three months of service free, after which you pay $9.99/month. Find all Apple Music plans here.

Earlier this summer, Spotify revealed summer 2021’s most streamed songs and podcasts on its platform. In other Apple Music-related news, Toronto-born The Weeknd took home the top prize for ‘Global Artist of the Year’ in the tech giant’s annual music awards.

Source: Apple