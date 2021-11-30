Behold this AirPods prototype that lets you see through it

Welcome to another episode of ‘look at this prototype you’ll never be able to buy,’ this time featuring an AirPods prototype with a translucent body.

Shared by Apple device collector Giulio Zompetti on Twitter, the prototype’s stems reveal the AirPods’ internal circuits along with what looks like hardened adhesive, whereas the top part — the part that goes in your ear — looks like a regular AirPod.

From the looks of it, the prototype could be a first or second-gen AirPods model. Translucent shells are commonly used during product prototyping to allow engineers to examine the internal design more closely.

Along with the transparent AirPods, Zompetti recently shared images of a 29W Apple Charger prototype, which also, unsurprisingly, sports a translucent shell.

29W Apple Charger prototype. pic.twitter.com/h2ZoHCMw0F — Giulio Zompetti (@1nsane_dev) November 23, 2021

Earlier this month, ‘DongleBookPro,’ a YouTuber who has featured several other prototype videos on his channel, shared a new hands-on video with an extraordinary iPhone 4 prototype with several variations from the final public-released iPhone 4.

What primarily set the prototype apart from the regular iPhone 4 was that it sported a Death Star logo on the backside.

Source: @1nsane_dev