Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ rumoured to feature 50-megapixel primary shooter

In just a few months, Samsung will release its trio of S series smartphones, the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. Now, a new rumour from the well-known leaker Ice Universe indicates that we’ll see a camera change in the series’ cheaper smartphone models, the S22 and S22+.

According to Ice Universe, the S22 and S22+ will feature a 50-megapixel primary shooter capable of pixel binning to a 12.5-megapixel sensor, which should allow for more light without using the Night mode. This is similar to what we see in the S21 Ultra, though not quite as extreme (the S21 Ultra features a 108-megapixel shooter) and aligns with Google’s Pixel 6 series.

Moving from the primary camera, the S22 and S22+ will reportedly feature a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical. It’s unclear why Samsung is moving away from a 64-megapixel sensor. The company may be looking to cut costs while providing a better primary camera experience.

Alongside these cameras, the ultra-wide-angle shooter will sport a 12-megapixel sensor that is mostly the same as what was available with the S21 series. The same also goes for its 10-megapixel selfie camera.

On the other hand, the S22 Ultra will feature a completely different array of cameras, according to recent leaks. You can expect a similar offering to the S21 Ultra with 108-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 10-megapixel telephoto with 3x zoom, 10-megapixel periscope with 10x zoom and 40-megapixel selfie shooter.

It’s currently unknown when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S22 series, but we’ll likely see the trio of smartphones in January or February, considering previous launch dates.

Source: Ice Universe