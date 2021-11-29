Nintendo Switch Pro controller on sale for Cyber Monday

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is now on sale at Best Buy, The Source, GameStop, Walmart, Amazon Canada and directly from Nintendo Canada for ‘Cyber Monday.’

You can buy the excellent game controller for $69.99, which is a $20 discount. It doesn’t seem like much, but the gamepad is rarely on sale.

The offer is set to end at all of the above retailers tonight.

