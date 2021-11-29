Nintendo’s digital Cyber Monday sale has titles up to 50 percent off

Nintendo’s digital Cyber Monday sale is live now, with several titles discounted at up to 50 percent off.

Further, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is available for $69.99, a $20 discount from its original price tag of $89.99. This offer is only available at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, The Source, Staples, London Drugs and Shoppers Drug Mart from now until 9pm PT/12am ET on November 29th.

Find all digital game deals below:

It’s worth noting that the titles mentioned above are on sale until Tuesday, November 30th at 11:59pm PT/2:59am ET. Find all Nintendo Cyber Monday deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links and these commissions help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo