Nintendo’s digital Cyber Monday sale has titles up to 50 percent off

Nintendo’s digital Cyber Monday sale is live now, with several titles discounted at up to 50 percent off.
Further, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is available for $69.99, a $20 discount from its original price tag of $89.99. This offer is only available at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, The Source, Staples, London Drugs and Shoppers Drug Mart from now until 9pm PT/12am ET on November 29th.
Find all digital game deals below:
- Lost in Random: $26.79 (regularly $39.99)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition: $27.49 (regularly $54.99)
- Unravel Two: $4.41 (regularly $25.99)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered: $20.34 (regularly $54.99)
- Monster Hunter Rise: $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Resident Evil Revelations: $9.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2: $9.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Onimusha: Warlords: $10.79 (regularly $26.99)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate: $21.99 (regularly $54.99)
- Mega Man 11: $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection: $14.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2: $14.99 (regularly $29.99)
- OKAMI HD: $12.49 (regularly $24.99)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen: $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Devil May Cry: $12.49 (regularly $24.99)
- Devil May Cry 2: $12.49 (regularly $24.99)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition: $14.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Resident Evil 4: $18.74 (regularly $24.99)
- Resident Evil 5: $18.74 (regularly $24.99)
- Resident Evil 6: $18.74 (regularly $24.99)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection: $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition: $38.49 (regularly $54.99)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered: $15.99 (regularly $39.99)
It’s worth noting that the titles mentioned above are on sale until Tuesday, November 30th at 11:59pm PT/2:59am ET. Find all Nintendo Cyber Monday deals here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links and these commissions help fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Image credit: Nintendo
Source: Nintendo