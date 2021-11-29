Here are the best Cyber Monday deals in Canada

Several retailers in Canada have launched their Cyber Monday deals.
Below is a round-up of some of the most notable offers and promotions:
Amazon
If you missed out on the mega deals from Amazon Canada’s ‘Black Friday’ sale, don’t worry, we have your back and have a list of Amazon’s ‘Cyber Monday’ deals.
All of these deals are live now and run until November 29th at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.
Below are all of Amazon’s Cyber Monday offers:
- Apple AirPods (2nd-gen): $148.99 (regularly $159.98)
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter: $21.24 (regularly $33.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $389.99 (regularly $459.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen): $24.99 (regularly $75.98)
- Echo Show 8: $84.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Echo Dot (4th-gen) with Sengled Color Bulb: $34.99 (regularly $91.98)
- Kindle (with a built-in front light): $69.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device: $34.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Fire TV Cube: $99.99 (regularly $149.99)
Check out all of Amazon Canada’s Cyber Monday deals here.
Best Buy
Most of Best Buy’s massive Black Friday sale runs until Dec. 2, so you’ve still got time to take advantage of last week’s tech deals.
But if you’re looking for more, the retailer has added new Cyber Monday pricing to the mix. Check out some of the top deals from Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale below:
- iRobot Roomba i8+ (Plus) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: $699.99 (regularly $1,099)
- Google Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant: $69.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell: $199.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Razer Ornata Chroma V2 Backlit Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard: $79.99 (regularly $104.99)
- Garmin fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor: $579.99 (regularly $619.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor: $289.99 (regularly $369.99)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum: $549.99 (regularly $699.99)
- DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo: $699.99 (regularly $729.99)
Find more Best Buy Cyber Monday deals here.
Walmart
Walmart’s ‘Cyber week’ deals are live now, with a slew of discounts on laptops, TVs, headphones and more.
Check out some notable deals from the sale below:
- ASUS Chromebook C423 14.0-inch Laptop Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 C423NA-WB01-CB: $249.98 (regularly $399)
- Apple AirPods Max Headphones: $599 (regularly $779)
- MSI Optix G27C4W 27-inch 1920 x 1080 LED Monitor: $229.98 (regularly $329.98)
- Acer Spin 3 14-inch Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 3500U SP314-21-R1HZ: $729.98 (regularly $999.98)
- LEGO Marvel Shang-Chi Battle at the Ancient Village 76177 Building Kit (400 Pieces): $29.86 (regularly $49.86)
- PlayStation Network – $100 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Download]: $90 (regularly $100)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $69.96 (regularly $89.96)
- Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Pro: $549.99 (regularly $699.99)
- Walmart has a bunch of other products, which are not mentioned in the list above, on sale too. Find all Walmart Cyber Week deals here.
Staples
With Black Friday deals out of the way, Staples Canada has just released its Cyber Monday promotions, with discounts on monitors, laptops, wearables, peripherals and more.
Find some of the notable deals from the sale below:
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 82KU000SCF 15.6-inch FHD Notebook, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8 GB DDR4, 256 GB SSD, AMD Radeon 7, Windows 10: $599.99 (regularly $799.99)
- Canon MAXIFY MB2720 All-in-One Colour Inkjet Printer: $229.99 (regularly $259.99)
- Apple Watch Series 6, 40mm, GPS, RED Aluminum Case with Product RED Sport Band: $479.99 (regularly $529.99)
- HP P500 500GB Portable USB Type-C External Solid State Drive – Black: $79.99 (regularly $104.99)
- Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for Chrome OS: $49.99 (regularly $59.99)
- HP 14a-na0020ca 14-inch HD Chromebook, Intel Pentium Silver N5030, 4 GB LPDDR4, 64 GB eMMC, Chrome OS: $349.99 (regularly $449.99)
It’s worth noting that Staples’ Cyber Monday sale is available today, November 29th only. The sale is expected to end at 11:59pm ET.
Find more Staples Cyber Monday deals here.
Microsoft
- If you’re looking for a computer or tablet, there are a few notable Microsoft Cyber Monday deals for you. For example, if you buy a Surface Pro 8, you can get a $100 gift card that you can spend on apps and other things from the Microsoft Store. Further, the Surface Laptop 4 is down to $989 for the base model, which is $200 less than its regular price.
There are also deals on third-party PCs from Razer, Asus, Lenovo and several accessories like headphones, earbuds and keyboards on Microsoft’s deals page.
Below are a few of Microsoft’s best offers:
Asus VivoBook 14 Laptop with 11th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 — $549.99 (regularly $759.99)
Free $100 Microsoft Store Gift Card with Surface Pro 8 purchase
Surface Go 2 10.5-inch with Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 — $549.00 (regularly $699.00)
Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch with 10th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 — $1099.00 (regularly $1599.00)
Razer Huntsman Mini Clicky Optical Gaming Keyboard — $119.99 (regularly $159.99)
Find all Microsoft Cyber Monday deals here.
GameStop
GameStop’s Cyber Monday sale offers several notable deals, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortal’s Fenyx Rising for $19.99. However, this price is only valid for the first 200 buyers, with both titles costing $29.99 after this point.
The sale starts at 12:01pm ET on November 29th.
Below are all of GameStop’s various Cyber Monday offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4, PS5, Xbox, Xbox Series X/S): $29.99
- Immortal’s Fenyx Rising (PS5, Switch): $29.99
- Used PlayStation 5 controllers: $54.99
- Resident Evil Village (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S): $59.99
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: $199.99 ($30 off)
- $5 off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription: $44.99 (regular $49.99)
Nintendo
Nintendo’s digital Cyber Monday sale is live now, with several titles discounted at up to 50 percent off.
Further, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is available for $69.99, a $20 discount from its original price tag of $89.99. This offer is only available at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, The Source, Staples, London Drugs and Shoppers Drug Mart from now until 9pm PT/12am ET on November 29th.
Find notable digital game deals below:
- Resident Evil Revelations: $9.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2: $9.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered: $20.34 (regularly $54.99)
- Devil May Cry: $12.49 (regularly $24.99)
- Devil May Cry 2: $12.49 (regularly $24.99)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition: $14.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Resident Evil 6: $18.74 (regularly $24.99)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection: $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition: $38.49 (regularly $54.99)
It’s worth noting that the titles mentioned above are on sale until Tuesday, November 30th at 11:59pm PT/2:59am ET. Find all Nintendo Cyber Monday deals here.
