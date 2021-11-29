Here are the best Cyber Monday deals in Canada

Several retailers in Canada have launched their Cyber Monday deals.

Below is a round-up of some of the most notable offers and promotions:

Amazon

If you missed out on the mega deals from Amazon Canada’s ‘Black Friday’ sale, don’t worry, we have your back and have a list of Amazon’s ‘Cyber Monday’ deals.

All of these deals are live now and run until November 29th at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

Below are all of Amazon’s Cyber Monday offers:

Check out all of Amazon Canada’s Cyber Monday deals here.

Best Buy

Most of Best Buy’s massive Black Friday sale runs until Dec. 2, so you’ve still got time to take advantage of last week’s tech deals.

But if you’re looking for more, the retailer has added new Cyber Monday pricing to the mix. Check out some of the top deals from Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale below:

Find more Best Buy Cyber Monday deals here.

Walmart

Walmart’s ‘Cyber week’ deals are live now, with a slew of discounts on laptops, TVs, headphones and more.

Check out some notable deals from the sale below:

Staples

With Black Friday deals out of the way, Staples Canada has just released its Cyber Monday promotions, with discounts on monitors, laptops, wearables, peripherals and more.

Find some of the notable deals from the sale below:

It’s worth noting that Staples’ Cyber Monday sale is available today, November 29th only. The sale is expected to end at 11:59pm ET.

Find more Staples Cyber Monday deals here.

Microsoft

GameStop

GameStop’s Cyber Monday sale offers several notable deals, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortal’s Fenyx Rising for $19.99. However, this price is only valid for the first 200 buyers, with both titles costing $29.99 after this point.

The sale starts at 12:01pm ET on November 29th.

Below are all of GameStop’s various Cyber Monday offers:

Nintendo

Nintendo’s digital Cyber Monday sale is live now, with several titles discounted at up to 50 percent off.

Further, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is available for $69.99, a $20 discount from its original price tag of $89.99. This offer is only available at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, The Source, Staples, London Drugs and Shoppers Drug Mart from now until 9pm PT/12am ET on November 29th.

Find notable digital game deals below:

It’s worth noting that the titles mentioned above are on sale until Tuesday, November 30th at 11:59pm PT/2:59am ET. Find all Nintendo Cyber Monday deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Shutterstock