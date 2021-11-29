There will be a gap between reveal of Apple’s AR headset and its release: report

Along with revealing that Apple is rumoured to still be working on an AirPower-like wireless charger, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman also reports that the company’s augmented reality (AR) headset won’t be available to purchase immediately after its reveal.

In Gurman’s Power On newsletter, the reliable Apple leaker said that while he believes Apple will still show off the headset in 2022, but that the period of time between the reveal of the headset and its release will be significant.

Gurman goes on to say that the headset will feature “interchangeable lenses” and processing power that rivals Apple’s M1 Mac lineup. According to previous rumours, Apple’s often-rumoured AR headset is entirely standalone and won’t require being tethered to an iPhone or Mac.

“The company will likely need to work with governments globally on possible prescription lenses and partner with a bevy of manufacturers on complex technologies that neither side has shipped before,” says Gurman in Power On.

Some reports indicate Apple is working on two specific headset projects: a set of AR glasses and a more traditional AR headset.

Finally, Gurman says that he expects the pricey AR headset to be revealed in 2022 during WWDC, with a release in 2023. The gap between the reveal of Apple’s AR headset and its release is very similar to how Apple handled the rollout of the first Apple Watch.

While the Apple Watch was released in April 2015, the tech giant first showed off the wearable in September 2014. The time between reveal and release allowed Apple to build hype for the smartwatch and developers to create third-party apps for it.

Source: Bloomberg