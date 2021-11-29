CD Projekt Red confirms Q1 2022 current-gen console update for Cyberpunk

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the next major update and PS5/Xbox Series X new-gen updates for Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive in the first quarter of 2022, as mentioned in its Q3 2021 earnings report.

According to the earnings report, Cyberpunk‘s current-gen update will release between January 1st and March 31st, 2022, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s current-gen update will appear in Q2 2022.

Last month CD Projekt Red announced that all Cyberpunk 2077 updates had been pushed to 2022.

IMPORTANT PRODUCTION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/KOnaIVOt4v — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 20, 2021

Further, both the Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 updates will be free for those who already own the games.

Given the increased critical attention that CD Projekt has garnered over the last year due to the bug-ridden launch of Cyberpunk 2077 in December 2020, it’s likely that the developer is being extra cautious with how well these new-gen versions perform.

More than ten patches for Cyberpunk 2077 have already been released that address many of the game’s issues. The title is currently available to play on the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 through backward compatibility.

Image credit: CD Projekt

Source: CD Projekt