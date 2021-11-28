Cyber Monday tech deals from Amazon Canada are live now

If you missed out on the mega deals from Amazon Canada’s ‘Black Friday’ sale, don’t worry, we have your back and have a list of Amazon’s ‘Cyber Monday’ deals.
All of these deals are live now and run until November 29th at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.
Below are all of Amazon’s Cyber Monday offers:
- Apple AirPods (2nd-gen) — $148.99 (Save $10.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) — $34.99 (save $35)
- Fire TV Stick Lite — $24.99 (Save $25)
- Save on top Nintendo games — (Up to 31 percent)
- Save on Laptops, Chromebooks and Desktops — (Up to 21 precent)
- Save on Select Samsung Monitors — (Up to 34 percent)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) — $148.99 (Save $10.99)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $29.99 (50 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite — $24.99 (50 percent off)
- Kindle (with a built-in front light) now $69.99 — (Up to 42 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $49.99 — (17 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite — $39.99 (20$ off)
- JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $249.98 (Red) (Save 38 percent)
- JBL Flip Essential Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $99.98 (Save 29 percent)
- JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Blue) — $249.98 (Save 38 percent)
- JBL Live 300TWS True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones — $99.98 (Save 55. percent)
- JBL Club Pro+ TWS True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones — $169.98 (Save 43 percent)
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter — $21.24 (Save 36 percent)
- JBL Cinema SB190 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Virtual Dolby Atmos — $309.98 (Save 31 percent)
- JBL Clip 3 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $69.98 (Save 22 percent)
- JBL Endurance Run Wired Sweatproof In-Ear Sport Headphones — $17.98 (Save 40 percent)
- Save on Select Sony Headphones and Earbuds — (Up to 34 percent)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic — $389.99 (Save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Black — $139.99 (Save $50.01)
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen) — $24.99 (Save 67 percent)
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen) — $24.99 (Save 55 percent)
- Echo (4th-gen) — $79.99 (Save 38 percent)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd-gen) — $104.99 (Save 38 percent)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd-gen) — $59.99 (Save 40 percent)
- Echo Show 8 — $84.99 (Save 35 percent)
- Echo Auto — $29.99 (Save 57 percent)
- Echo Flex — $19.99 (Save 43 percent)
- Echo Dot (4th-gen) with Sengled Color Bulb — $34.99 (Save 61 percent)
- Echo devices with Sengled Color Smart Bulb — (Up to 50 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device — $34.99 (Save 50 percent)
- Fire TV Cube for $99.99 — (Save 33 percent)
- Kindle (with a built-in front light) — $69.99 (42 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $49.99 (17 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite — $39.99 ($20 off)
Check out all of Amazon Canada’s Cyber Monday deals.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Amazon