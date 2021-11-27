Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [Nov. 22-28]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Hanna (Season 3) [Amazon Original]

Hanna and Marissa uncover dark secrets as they work to put an end to UTRAX, once and for all.

Based on Seth Lochhead and David Farr’s 2011 film of the same name, Amazon’s Hanna stars Esmé Creed-Miles (Pond Life), Mireille Enos (The Killing) and Ray Liotta (Goodfellas).

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: November 24th, 2021

Genre: Action-drama

Runtime: Six episodes (44 to 53 minutes each)

Stream Hanna here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79 CAD/year.

Crave

Harry Potter extravaganza

After a weird period of the Harry Potter movies not being on any Canadian streaming service, and a time when only the final four films were available on Netflix due to “territorial licensing,” the entire series is now on Crave.

Notably, this comes shortly after the first film, The Philosopher’s Stone, celebrated its 20th anniversary (in North America) on November 16th.

For reference, the following eight films are now on Crave:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2

What’s more, a brand-new competition series called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is hitting Crave on November 28th at 8pm ET. Hosted by Oscar winner Helen Mirren (The Queen), Hogwarts Tournament of Houses sees fans facing off in Potter trivia battles, with guest appearances from the likes of Tom Felton (Potter‘s Draco Malfoy), late-night comedian Jay Leno and Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson.

New episodes of the four-part series will release every Sunday at 8pm ET.

Finally, it’s important to note that a reunion special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to hit Crave on January 1st, 2022, the same date it airs on HBO Max in the U.S. The special will see Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron) and Emma Watson (Hermione) joined by a slew of other stars from the series to look back on 20 years of Potter films.

8-Bit Christmas

In the late ’80s, a ten-year-old boy sets off on the seemingly impossible task of trying to buy a Nintendo Entertainment System.

Based on Kevin Jakubowski’s 2013 book of the same name, 8-Bit Christmas was directed by London, Ontario’s Michael Dowse (FUBAR) and stars Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Winslow Fegley (Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made) and June Diane Raphael (How Did This Get Made?).

It’s worth noting that the movie was shot in Toronto.

Crave premiere date: November 24th, 2021

Genre: Comedy, family

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Stream 8-Bit Christmas here.

How To With John Wilson (Season 2)

John Wilson returns to another funny and heartfelt look at the people of New York, who he tries to give advice on relatable topics.

Crave premiere date: November 26th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (ADD LATER)

Stream How To With John Wilson here.

Pig

A truffle hunter returns to Portland to find the man who stole his beloved pig.

Pig was written and directed by Michael Sarnoski (Olympia) and stars Nicolas Cage (Adaptation), Alex Wolff (Hereditary) and Adam Arkin (Chicago Hope).

PVOD release date: August 3rd, 2021

Crave premiere date: November 26th, 2021

Genre: Drama, thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Stream Pig here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

Disney+

The Beatles: Get Back [Disney+ Original]

The Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson takes you back into the intimate recording sessions of the iconic English rock band.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: November 25th to 27th, 2021 (new part each day)

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: Three parts (2 hours, 27 minutes to 2 hours, 53 minutes each)

Stream The Beatles: Get Back here.

Hawkeye [Disney+ Original]

After Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow got her own movie earlier this year, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye was the last Avenger to not get his own solo MCU project — until now.

Set two years after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye follows Clint Barton as he tries to make it home for Christmas after getting caught up with a young archer named Kate Bishop and New York’s criminal underbelly.

Hawkeye was created by Jonathan Igla (Mad Men) and co-stars Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring series), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Fra Fee (Les Misérables) and newcomer Alaqua Cox. It’s worth noting that Cox, an actual deaf Native American, plays the deaf Native American character Echo, who’s getting her own Disney+ spin-off at some point in the future.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: November 24th (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: Six episodes (around 40-50 minutes each)

Stream Hawkeye here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

Netflix

A Boy Called Christmas [Netflix Original]

This reimaging of the story of Father Christmas follows a boy as he ventures in the white north in search of his father.

A Boy Called Christmas was directed by Gil Kenan (Poltergeist) and stars Henry Lawfull (2018’s Les Misérables), Jim Broadbent (Iris), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Michael Huisman (The Flight Attendant).

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 24th

Genre: Christmas fantasy

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Stream A Boy Called Christmas here.

Bruised [Netflix Original]

A disgraced MMA fighter returns for one last fight after the son she left behind re-enters her life.

Bruised is the directorial debut of Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball) and stars Berry, Toronto’s Shameier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), Adan Canto (Designated Survivor) and Sheila Atim (The Pale Horse).

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 24th

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 12 minutes

Stream Bruised here.

F is for Family (Season 5) [Netflix Original]

In the series’ final season, Frank obsesses over a cryptic message from his dad and Sue tries to resolve family issues.

F is for Family was created by Bill Burr (The Mandalorian) and Michael Price (The Simpsons) and features the voice of Burr, Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Justin Long (Ed) and Haley Reinhart (American Idol).

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 26th, 2021

Genre: Animated sitcom

Runtime: Eight episodes (27-30 minutes each)

Stream F is For Family here.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation — Part 2 [Netflix Original]

As the ultimate battle of Eternia fast approaches, a surprising alliance is formed between heroes and villains.

Based on Roger Sweet’s He-Man character, Masters of the Universe: Revelation was created by Kevin Smith (Clerks) and features an ensemble voice cast that includes Chris Wood (Supergirl), Mark Hamill (Star Wars series), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones).

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 23rd, 2021

Genre: Animated fantasy

Runtime: Five episodes (23 to 32 minutes each)

Stream Masters of the Universe: Revelation here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).

Premium video on demand (PVOD)

The Humans

Three generations of the Blake family gather for Thanksgiving dinner, only for tensions to reach a boiling point.

Written and directed by Stephen Karam (who also penned the play it’s adapted from), The Humans stars Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Richard Jenkins (The Visitor), Jayne Houdyshell (Only Murders in the Building), Amy Schumer (Trainwreck) and Steven Yeun (Minari).

PVOD release date: November 26th, 2021

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes

The Humans can be rented for $5.99/purchased for $14.99 on iTunes and Amazon Prime Video, rented for $4.99/purchased for $12.99 on Google Play) and rented for $4.99/purchased for $14.99 on the Cineplex Store.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Eddie Brock/Venom face off against a serial killer who’s bonded with a symbiote to become the deadly Carnage.

Directed by The Lord of the Rings‘ Andy Serkis, Let There Be Carnage stars Tom Hardy (Legend), Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea) and Naomie Harris (Moonlight).

Original theatrical premiere date: October 1st, 2021

PVOD release date: November 26th, 2021

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Venom: Let There Be Carnage can be rented for $24.99 on PVOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Prime Video, and $26.99 on the Cineplex Store.

Image credit: Marvel Studios