Telus highlights more Black Friday offers like $5/mo off unlimited plans

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus highlighted some of the latest Black Friday offers available both in-store and online. Plus, for those interested in Telus’ flanker brand Koodo, there are some more hot deals to check out here.

These offers build on some already solid deals from the carrier, which you can check out in our deal round-up here.

First up, Telus joined Bell in adding a $5/mo discount to its unlimited plans. The discount lasts 24 months (totalling $120 over two years) and can apply to new phone or bring-your-own-device activations performed online. Customers should see the credit appear on their first bill and then on each subsequent bill until the end of the 24 month period.

Telus also highlighted an in-store offer that adds free Canada-U.S. talk, text and roaming onto all of the carrier’s unlimited plans. According to information provided by the carrier, customers can save $20/mo with the offer ($480 over two years). Anyone who travels to the U.S. often will likely benefit from the Canada-U.S. package.

Beyond that, Telus highlighted its Bring-It-Back program, which lets customers get a phone for a reduced monthly cost if they agree to return it or pay the difference at the end of the two-year term. Specifically, Telus pointed out its Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, available for as low as $6/mo financing with Telus Easy Payment and Bring-It-Back.

Similarly, there’s the iPhone 13, which Telus says customers can get for $0/mo financing with Easy Payment, Bring-It-Back and trading in a device.

Finally, the carrier highlighted its ‘Buy One, Give One’ offer that will see Telus donate a refurbished phone and free mobile plan to a Canadian in need for each new phone activation done over Black Friday weekend (up to a maximum of 6,000 phones). You can learn more about that here.

MobileSyrup’s prior Telus Black Friday coverage can be found here, or you can check out Telus’ website for deals. If you’re not happy with what Telus has on offer, check out our full carrier Black Friday round-up here.