Get two years of Care+ free when you buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 today only

For today only, Canadians who buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 from Samsung can get two years of Samsung’s Care+ Plan for free.

The offer is only valid on November 26th, 2021, but it’s a great Black Friday deal for those looking to pick up a Z Fold 3. Samsung says the Care+ plan has a $450 value, but it’s arguable a must-have if you’re getting one of the company’s foldables.

Care+ covers hardware repairs, with no limit on mechanical malfunctions or defects and up to two service requests for physical or liquid damage within two years. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 counts as a ‘Tier 5’ device, which means repairs have a $190 service fee under Care+. While that may seem like a lot, Samsung’s website lists an out-of-warranty screen repair between $679 and $977, depending on the model (it’s worth noting the Fold 3 itself isn’t listed, but similar models are).

You can learn more about the Care+ plan here.

With all that in mind, the $450 Care+ plan makes a lot of sense, and it makes even more sense when you get it for free with purchase.

To redeem the offer, Samsung says you need to select an eligible Fold 3 device, add it to your cart and select the option to add Samsung Care+ to the purchase. Then, complete your purchase as normal, and you should get the Care+ for free.

You can check out the deal for yourself here.

Source: Samsung Via: RedFlagDeals