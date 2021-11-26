Oculus Black Friday 2021 sale offers up to 52 percent off games, experiences

Meta is running a sale for Black Friday 2021 on the Oculus Store that offers up to 52 percent off various VR games and experiences.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Creed: Rise to Glory — $20.69 (regularly $34.99)
- Moss — $20.69 (regularly $34.99)
- Pistol Whip — $23.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — $16.99 (regularly $28.99)
- Tetris: Effect: Connected — $20.69 (regularly $34.99)
- Trover Saves the Universe — $20.69 (regularly $34.99)
- Vader Immortal Pack — A Star Wars Series — $16.99 (regularly $35.97)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — $31.99 (regularly $45.99) [Nov. 26th only]
Oculus’ Black Friday sale runs until November 28th. The full list of promotions can be found here.
Image credit: Meta/Lucasfilm