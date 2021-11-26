Koodo’s Black Friday pre-owned phone sale includes iPhone 12 for $1/mo

Telus’ flanker brand Koodo also highlighted some new Black Friday offers, primarily with its ‘Certified Pre-owned Phones’ program.

For Black Friday, Koodo customers can nab various pre-owned devices for just $1/mo on Tab Mid or Tab Plus plans. Looking at Koodo’s website, that includes the iPhone 12, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (which, oddly, features a picture of the iPhone XS on Koodo’s website).

You can check out all of Koodo’s Certified Pre-owned Phones here.

Another hot offer from Koodo for Black Friday: free Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with online purchase of a Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

Beyond that, there’s not a whole lot that’s new compared to the offers Koodo already released (you can check those out here). Additionally, check out MobileSyrup’s carrier Black Friday deal round-up here for some of the best offers from each carrier.

Finally, Telus’ new Black Friday deals are available here.