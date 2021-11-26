HTC’s Vive Pro VR headset is $244 off on Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has HTC’s Vive Pro (bundle edition) on sale.

The virtual reality headset bundle is available for $1,099, marking a $244 discount from the original $1,343 price tag.

The Vive Pro features 90Hz dual-OLED screens with a 2880 x 1600 pixel resolution for unrivalled visual accuracy. It has a built-in headphones with spatial audio and noise cancellation.

Further, this 110-degree field of view headset was designed by keeping comfort in mind. The design allows the headset to achieve an optimal center of gravity, allowing it to evenly distribute its weight and making it easier for you to keep it on longer.

With Viveport Infinity, which costs $16.99 per month, HTC Pro VR users get unlimited access to more than 600 VR games.

Learn more or purchase the Vive Pro bundle here.

Image credit: HTC

Source: Amazon