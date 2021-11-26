Here’s a complete list of the best Black Friday tech deals from Amazon Canada

The day has arrived.
All the deals all day long, and tech for days — welcome to Amazon’s ‘Black Friday’ sale.
Below is a rundown of all the latest and greatest tech deals from Amazon Canada:
-
- AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity — $69 (Save $60)
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service — $124 (Save $115)
- Save on Select Sony Headphones and Earbuds — (Up to 34 percent)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device — $49.99 (Save 33 percent)
- Roku Streambar for $99.99 — (Save $90.01)
- Save on select PC drives and memory products
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds — $279.00 (Save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic — $389.99 (Save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Black — $139.99 (Save $50.01)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable and Long-Lasting Bluetooth 360 Speaker — $229.99 (Save 24 percent)
- Oculus Quest 2 — $549.99 (Free $70 Digital Credit for Amazon Canada)
- PlayStation Plus 12 Month — $46.95 (Save $23.04)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) — $34.99 (save $35)
- Fire TV Stick Lite — $24.99 (Save $25)
- Save on top Nintendo games — (Up to 31 percent)
- Save on Laptops, Chromebooks and Desktops — (Up to 21 precent)
- Save on Select Samsung Monitors — (Up to 34 percent)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) — $148.99 (Save $10.99)
- JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $249.98 (Red) (Save 38 percent)
- JBL Flip Essential Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $99.98 (Save 29 percent)
- JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Blue) — $249.98 (Save 38 percent)
- JBL Live 300TWS True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones — $99.98 (Save 55. percent)
- JBL Club Pro+ TWS True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones — $169.98 (Save 43 percent)
- JBL Cinema SB190 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Virtual Dolby Atmos — $309.98 (Save 31 percent)
- JBL Clip 3 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $69.98 (Save 22 percent)
- JBL Endurance Run Wired Sweatproof In-Ear Sport Headphones — $17.98 (Save 40 percent)
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 — $599.99 (Save 14 percent)
- Facebook Portal TV Smart Video Calling — $99.99 (Save $100)
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter — $21.88 (Save 36 percent)
- Save on Select LG Monitors — up to 28 percent off
- Save on select LG TVs and Soundbars — (Up to 50 percent off)
- Save on Select LG Laptops — (Up to 16 percent off)
- Save on select AmazonBasics Electronic Accessories
- JBL Quantum 200 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset with Flip-Up Mic — $59.98 (Save 33 percent)
- JBL Quantum 600 Wireless Over-Ear Performance Gaming Headset — $159.98 (Save 30 percent)
- Moto G Stylus | Unlocked — $297.49 (Save 15 percent)
- TP-Link WiFi 6 Mesh WiFi AX1800 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System — $279.99 (Save 13 percent)
- JBL Tune 215TWS True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones — $49.99 (Save 50 percent)
- JBL Tune 750BTNC Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones — $149.98 (Save 25 percent)
- JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds — $89.98 (Save 40 percent)
- Seagate OneTouch hard disk drives — (Up to 24 percent off)
- Save on select Nikon digital cameras, lenses
- Save on select Samsung Galaxy tablets — (26 percent off)
- iRobot Roomba j7+ — $899.99 (Save 14 percent)
- All-new Echo Dot (4th-gen) — $34.99 (Save 50 percent)
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen) — $24.99 (Save 67 percent)
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen) — $24.99 (Save 55 percent)
- Echo (4th-gen) — $79.99 (Save 38 percent)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd-gen) — $104.99 (Save 38 percent)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd-gen) — $59.99 (Save 40 percent)
- Echo Show 8 — $84.99 (Save 35 percent)
- Echo Auto — $29.99 (Save 57 percent)
- Echo Flex — $19.99 (Save 43 percent)
- Echo Dot (4th-gen) with Sengled Color Bulb — $34.99 (Save 61 percent)
- Echo devices with Sengled Color Smart Bulb — (Up to 50 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device — $34.99 (Save 50 percent)
- Fire TV Cube for $99.99 — (Save 33 percent)
- Kindle (with a built-in front light) — $69.99 (42 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $49.99 (17 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite — $39.99 ($20 off)
- Blink Home Security Smart Cameras — (Up to 46 percent off)
- Kindle (with a built-in front light) now $69.99 — (Up to 42 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $49.99 — (17 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite — $39.99 (20$ off)
- Amazon eero 6 dual-band WiFi6 routers — (30 percent off)
- Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi5 router — (Up to 20 percent off)
- Kindle Essentials Bundle — $109.97 (38 percent off)
- Logitech Gaming Accessories — (Up to 44 percent off)
- Logitech Bluetooth Mouse M557 — $29.99 (Save 40 percent)
- Acer Chromebook 11.6-inch IPS Screen — $199.99 (Save 30 percent)
- Save on select Samsung solid state drives
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Amazon Canada