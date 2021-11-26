Canada Computers has red hot deals for Black Friday

At this point, you likely already know the ‘Black Friday’ drill.
We’ve collected all of Canada Computers’ top deals and dropped them into this story.
The retailer’s top deals are below:
- Samsung 65-inch Q72A 4K TV — $1,499 (save $600)
- Gigabyte Aorus 15.6 240Hz screen — $1399 (save $500)
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800X — $419 (save $200)
- Gigabyte X570 AORUS Elite — $199 (save $100)
- Logitech G502 gaming mouse — $50 (save $80)
- ASUS ROG B550-F AM4 — $179 (save $60)
- LG OLED C1 a9 Gen 4 — $1499 (save $300)
- Google Nest Hub — $70 (save $60)
You can check out the rest of the deals on Canada Computer’s website.
Source: Canada Computers