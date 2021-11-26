The 17 best deals from Best Buy’s Black Friday sale

Like every other Canadian retailer, Best Buy is holding a massive Black Friday sale, which runs until Nov. 28. And while the full list of deals is certainly worth your perusal, we’ve pulled out the top gems to make your Black Friday shopping a cinch.

SanDisk Ultra Plus 128GB Memory Card for $22.99 (save $87)

It’s got 128GB of memory with a lightning-fast read speed of 130MB/s, and right now, it’s a whopping 79 percent off.

Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K LED Smart TV for $1,999.99 (save $1,000)

You might not need a 75″ TV, but a discount of $1,000.00 provides a pretty good case for mounting one on your wall.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $69.99 (save $60)

The Sense has all the measurement goodies you’d expect from a smartwatch, plus stress-management tools that may come in handy this December. And it makes perfect sense at 46% off.

JBL Free II Wireless Headphones for $79.99 (save $140)

The fit is ergonomic, the pairing is easy, and the discount is north of 60%.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $899.99 (save $450)

With 12GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive, this 2-in-1 laptop is a solid choice for your home office.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $249.99 (save $80)

Google’s smart home products go on sale once in a blue moon, so this $80 discount is the perfect opportunity to save on heating costs this winter.

Theragun Elite Massage Device for $399.99 (save $150)

This “percussive therapy” device might seem costly even with a $150 discount, but once you’ve tried one, you’ll never go back to your foam roller.

Samsung 5.1-Channel Sound Bar for $349.99 (save $350)

Packaged with a wireless subwoofer, this top-rated soundbar usually retails for $700. John Williams’s Home Alone soundtrack never sounded so good.

NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle Exercise Bike for $1,999.99 (save $600)

Peloton might get all the attention, but with its 22″ HD screen, NordicTrack’s answer to a studio-grade cycle is worth taking for a spin.

Dell 31.5-inch Curved FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 (save $300)

Dell’s immersive curved monitor is perfect for clear, fast-paced scenes and stutter-free visuals.

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $199.99 (save $100)

See who’s coming for dinner—or when your holiday packages arrive—with an always-on HD video stream.

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Smarter Kit for $199.99 (save $80)

Nanoleaf’s stunning LED panels don’t just illuminate a room—they’re also the perfect wall-mounted key light for your work-from-home setup.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter for $999.99 (save $200)

With its 65km range and a top speed of 30km/h, this e-scooter is the perfect city commuter for when the snow melts.

Kindle 8GB Paperwhite E-reader for $114.99 (save $30)

The Paperwhite’s reputation as one of the top e-readers is well-established, and its 8GB capacity and 10-week charge make it the perfect companion for holiday travel.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Stick Vacuum for $549.99 (save $150)

If you haven’t sucked it up and bought a Dyson yet, now’s the perfect time to clean house.

iRobot Roomba i8+ for $699.99 (save $400)

If you have a lack of stairs and a surplus of pets in your home, the Roomba is the reining smart-home device for keeping pet hair under control.

Acer 17.3-inch Chromebook for $399.99 (save $130)

The large HD touchscreen and simple interface make Acer’s take on the Chromebook a no-brainer gift for the holidays.

Photo credit: Best Buy

