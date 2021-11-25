Twitter looking into iOS app bug that logs users out multiple times a day

Twitter is looking into a weird bug with its iOS app that repeatedly logs users out.

In a tweet, the company confirmed it was looking into the issue and apologized for the inconvenience. Twitter says the bug impacts users on iOS 15, but that’s the extent of what Twitter shared in its post.

Can you see this or did you get logged out? We're looking into a bug that's causing unexpected logouts on iOS 15. Sorry for the inconvenience and we'll keep you updated on the fix. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 24, 2021

9to5Mac elaborates, noting the bug seems to have hit several users, many of which claim the app logged them out multiple times. Moreover, affected users with multiple Twitter accounts report that the bug logs out all their accounts. The bug can strike several times a day.

While not a huge deal as far as issues go, Twitter’s log-out bug is incredibly annoying. So far, there doesn’t seem to be any recourse besides waiting for Twitter to push out a fix. Hopefully, that happens soon.

Source: Twitter Via: 9to5Mac