Hundreds of homes to receive reliable internet in Ludlow through Rogers investment

Rogers has big plans to expand its presence in New Brunswick.

The company shared it will allocate $1.3 million to extend its fibre network 60 kilometers in the community of Ludlow. Doing so will connect 366 homes and businesses to high-speed internet, and other Rogers services like Ignite TV.

The recent investment is part of the company’s multi-year initiative to bring updated wireless and wireline services to communities across the country.

“We are proud to connect more New Brunswickers at a time when more people require dependable connectivity to participate in the digital economy, access virtual healthcare services, learn online and stay in touch with loved ones,” Matt MacLellan, president of Rogers Atlantic region, said in a press release.

Rogers investments and operations last year contributed $630 million to Atlantic Canada’s economic footprint, contributing to the support of 2,500 full-time jobs. This has come from numerous initiatives including Rogers bringing the first 5G services to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Source: Rogers