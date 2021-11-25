Redeem Cineplex tickets for half the points this weekend

Cineplex is running a ‘half point’ Scene redemption event on November 27th and 28th. For a limited time, moviegoers can get tickets for half the number of Scene points.

Eligible tickets include general, UltraAVX, VIP, IMAX, D-BOX, 4DX or ScreenX:

General / 3D – 625 points (regular 1,250)

Enhanced (includes UltraAVX, IMAX, D-BOX, 4DX and ScreenX) – 1,000 points (regular 2,000)

VIP – 1,250 points (regular 2,500)

Overall, it seems like a fairly solid offer if you’re itching to go see a movie and redeem some Scene points. You can learn more about the deal here (and book some tickets too).

It’s worth noting you’ll need a Scene card and some points to take advantage — if you don’t have one, you can learn more about Scene here.

Source: Cineplex Via: iPhone in Canada