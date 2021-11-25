Select laptops and Chromebooks up to 44 percent off from Amazon Canada

If you’re looking for a new laptop this holiday season, Amazon is currently running several stellar ‘Black Friday’ deals with discounts going all the way up to 44 percent off.
Below is a mega list of laptop deals for Black Friday:
- ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop — $499
- ASUS VivoBook 15 X515 Thin and Light Laptop — $349 (Save $49.97)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop — $1,499 (Save $200)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $759.99 (Save $140)
- Microsoft Surface Pro (5th Gen) — $649 (Save $520)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $1,199 (Save $100)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $1,699.99 (Save $319.01)
- ASUS Desktop PC Intel Core i5-9400 — $599.00 (Save $250)
- ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2021) Gaming Laptop — $1,199 (Save $100)
- ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop — $799 (Save $61.78)
- ASUS Chromebook Detachable, 10.5″ Touchscreen WUXGA 16:10 Display — $399 (Save $50)
- Acer AN515-55-53E5 15.6″ FHD Intel Core i5-10300H Laptop — $1,049.99 (Save $50)
- ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop — $899 (Save $100)
- Acer Swift Ultra Thin and Light, 14-inch FHD IPS Screen — $649.99 (Save $250)
- Acer Swift Ultra Thin and Light EVO — $1,249.00 (Save $250.99)
- Acer PH315-54-760S 15.6″ FHD Intel Core i7-11800H Laptop — $1,649.99 (Save $150.01)
- Acer Swift 3 Thin and Light, 14″ FHD IPS Screen — $849.99 (Save $100)
- ROG Zephyrus G14 Ultra Slim Gaming Laptop — $1,599 (Save $100)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – 13.5-inch Touchscreen — $1,199.99 (Save $100)
- Acer Chromebook 14-inch FHD IPS — $349.99 (Save $100)
- Acer Nitro, 15-inch FHD IPS 144Hz — $1,369.99 (Save $65.09)
- Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch Touch-Screen — $1,399.99 (Save $329.01)
- Microsoft Surface Pro X – 13-inch Touchscreen — $1,999.99 (Save $100)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – 15-inch Touchscreen — $1,599.99 (Save $150)
- ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktop PC — $2,799.00 (Save $200)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – 15-inch Touchscreen — $2,849.99 (Save $300)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 – 13.5-inch Touchscreen — $1,549.99 (Save $150)
- Asus C434TA-DSM4T ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-in-1 Laptop — $429.99 (Save $69.10)
- ASUS ZenBook Flip 14 Ultra Slim Convertible Laptop — $799 (Save $199.04)
