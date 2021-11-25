Apple AirPods Max in all colours available for $662 at Best Buy

We shared a recent AirPod Max deal that saw the Pink colour variant discounted down to $666.92. After a few days, Amazon discounted the Space Grey colourway down to $661.45. Now, you finally don’t need to compromise with colour choices.

Best Buy has all five AirPods Max colourways currently on sale.

All colour variants of the AirPods Max are listed for $662.98, marking a $117 discount from the original $779.98 price tag. While not the most significant price drop ever, this is a decent offer for a relatively new Apple product.

Learn more about the AirPods Max in Patrick O’Rourke’s review, where he gave the headphones a 7.5 rating. Purchase the AirPods Max from Best Buy here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Image credit: Best Buy

Source: Best Buy