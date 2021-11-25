Amazon Canada Black Friday 2021 tech deals are now live

Black Friday is nearly here.
As usual, ahead of the annual sale bonanza, Amazon Canada is offering steep discounts on smart home products, wearables speakers and more. You can check out all of Amazon’s Black Friday offers here.
Below is a rundown of some of Amazon’s best Black Friday deals:
- Roku Streambar for $99.99 (Save $90.01)
- Save on select PC drives and memory products
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $279.00 (Save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic for $389.99 (Save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Black for $139.99 (Save $50.01)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $49.99 (Save 33%)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable and Long-Lasting Bluetooth 360 Speaker for $229.99 (Save (24%)
- Oculus Quest 2 for $549.99 (Free $70 Digital Credit for Amazon Canada)
- PlayStation Plus 12 Month for $46.95 (Save $23.04)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $34.99 (save $35)
- Fire TV Stick Lite for $24.99 (Save $25)
- Save on top Nintendo games (Up to 31%)
- Save on Laptops, Chromebooks, and Desktops (Up to 21%)
- Save on Select Samsung Monitors (Up to 34%)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $148.99 (Save $10.99)
- Save on select AmazonBasics Electronic Accessories
- JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $249.98 (Red) (Save 38 percent)
- JBL Flip Essential Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $99.98 (Save 29 percent)
- JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Blue) — $249.98 (Save 38 percent)
- JBL Live 300TWS True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones — $99.98 (Save 55. percent)
- JBL Club Pro+ TWS True Wireless in-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones — $169.98 (Save 43 percent)
- JBL Cinema SB190 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Virtual Dolby Atmos — $309.98 (Save 31 percent)
- JBL Clip 3 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker — $69.98 (Save 22 percent)
- JBL Endurance Run Wired Sweatproof In-Ear Sport Headphones — $17.98 (Save 40 percent)
- JBL Quantum 200 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset with Flip-Up Mic — $59.98 (Save 33 percent)
- JBL Quantum 600 Wireless Over-Ear Performance Gaming Headset — $159.98 (Save 30 percent)
- Moto G Stylus | Unlocked — $297.49 (Save 15 percent)
- TP-Link WiFi 6 Mesh WiFi AX1800 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System — $279.99 (Save 13 percent)
- JBL Tune 215TWS True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones — $49.99 (Save 50 percent)
- JBL Tune 750BTNC Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones — $149.98 (Save 25 percent)
- JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds — $89.98 (Save 40 percent)
- Seagate OneTouch hard disk drives — (Up to 24 percent off)
- Save on select Nikon digital cameras, lenses
- Save on select Samsung Galaxy tablets — (26 percent off)
- iRobot Roomba j7+ — $899.99 (Save 14 percent)
- All-new Echo Dot (4th-gen) — $34.99 (Save 50 percent)
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen) — $24.99 (Save 67 percent)
- Echo (4th-gen) — $79.99 (Save 38 percent)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd-gen) — $104.99 (Save 38 percent)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd-gen) — $59.99 (Save 40 percent)
- Echo Show 8 — $84.99 (Save 35 percent)
- Echo Auto — $29.99 (Save 57 percent)
- Echo Flex — $19.99 (Save 43 percent)
- Echo Dot (4th-gen) with Sengled Color Bulb — $34.99 (Save 61 percent)
- Echo devices with Sengled Color Smart Bulb — (Up to 50 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device — $34.99 (Save 50 percent)
- Fire TV Cube for $99.99 — (Save 33 percent)
- Kindle (with a built-in front light) — $69.99 (42 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $49.99 (17 percent off)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite — $39.99 ($20 off)
- Blink Home Security Smart Cameras — (Up to 46 percent off)
- Amazon eero 6 dual-band WiFi6 routers — (30 percent off)
- Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi5 router — (Up to 20 percent off)
- Kindle Essentials Bundle — $109.97 (38 percent off)
- Logitech Gaming Accessories — (Up to 44 percent off)
- Logitech Bluetooth Mouse M557 — $29.99 (Save 40 percent)
- Acer Chromebook 11.6-inch IPS Screen — $199.99 (Save 30 percent)
- Save on select Samsung solid state drives
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 — $599.99 (Save 14 percent)
- Facebook Portal TV Smart Video Calling — $99.99 (Save $100)
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter — $21.88 (Save 36 percent)
- Save on Select LG Monitors — up to 28 percent off
- Save on select LG TVs and Soundbars — (Up to 50 percent off)
- Save on Select LG Laptops — (Up to 16 percent off)
