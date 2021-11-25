Skip The Dishes will donate to Food Banks Canada for each order on Giving Tuesday

Food Banks Canada is partnering with the country’s largest food delivery company, SkipTheDishes, for its second annual winter charity campaign to fight food insecurity.

‘Giving Tuesday’ falls on November 30, and every order placed through Skip will lead to a dollar donation to the food bank. Skip will also match all donations made, up to $100,000. This will help provide 200,000 meals to vulnerable families across the country.

The first edition of this event in December 2020 saw 732,000 meals served.

“We are humbled to support our neighbours across the country through our ongoing partnership with Food Banks Canada,” Kevin Edwards, CEO of SkipTheDishes, said in a press release. “We know Canadians are hungry to give back, and through this initiative they’re able to support both their community and their favourite local restaurants at the same time.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Food Banks Canada