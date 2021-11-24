New voice app brings Durham’s Regional services to smart home devices

The Regional Municipality of Durham, which encompasses the City of Oshawa, Town of Whitby, Town of Ajax, Municipality of Clarington, City of Pickering, Township of Scugog, Township of Uxbridge, and the Township of Brock in Southern Ontario, is making it easy for residents to find information about regional programs and services.

How, exactly? Through an Alexa and Google Assitant enabled smart home device voice app called ‘myDurham311.’

Durham Region, in collaboration with Qwhery, is officially the first regional municipality in Canada to deliver regional services to smart home devices.

#DurhamRegion has officially launched the myDurham 311 Voice App. Get information on garbage pick up and local government. You can even locate Regional facilities! Read the full news release: https://t.co/YneM2NVBbP pic.twitter.com/aIcsyY6Xgk — Region of Durham (@RegionofDurham) November 24, 2021

The municipality’s news release says, “now it’s easy to find out about elected officials, Regional facilities, waste pick up, the nearest bus stop, and even when to expect the next Durham Region Transit bus.”

You can find the myDurham 311 app on Google or Amazon Alexa marketplace. After downloading the app, simply say “Hey Google, talk to myDurham 311,” or “Alexa, open myDurham 311,” and proceed with whatever questions you might have.

The new voice assistant support will ensure that Regional services are accessible to everyone in Durham region and in several ways, including in-person, web, emails, phone calls, social media, and now, via your voice assistant.

Image credit: Regional Municipality of Durham

Source: Regional Municipality of Durham