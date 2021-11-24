Steam Autumn Sale discounts a variety of titles until December 1

Steam’s Autumn sale is live now, with several titles, including Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry New Dawn, Need for Speed Heat and Humankind, up to 80 percent off.

The sale is available from November 24th to December 1st.

Here’s a list of some of the notable titles on sale at Canadian prices:

Several other titles, including Red Dead Redemption II, Horizon Zero Dawn, Deathloop and F1 2021, are also on sale. Find a full list of discounted games on Steam here.

Image credit: Bandai Namco