Sportsnet to stream Maple Leafs games with Steve Dangle every Saturday

Toronto Maple Leaf games are about to get a lot more entertaining and interactive for fans.

Sportsnet is teaming up with YouTube Canada to bring the Leafs’ 2021-2022 NHL season live on the Sportsnet YouTube channel, with expert opinions from Sportsnet analysts, featured guests and hockey enthusiasts, including YouTuber SteveDangle.

Livestream viewers will be able to participate in live chats and in-game polls, allowing them to connect to each other and rejoice in the game together. Further, fans who miss the live stream would be able to watch it back on the Sportsnet YouTube channel.

“As the premier holder of NHL content rights in Canada, with an impressive roster of hockey experts, and fan-favourite personalities, Sportsnet is the perfect partner to offer this unique viewing experience to Canadian hockey fans on YouTube,” said Soneeka Patel, broadcast and sport partnerships lead at YouTube Canada. “YouTube is a primary destination for sports fans around the world who turn to the platform to get their fix of game highlights, athlete interviews and sports news coverage. Now Canadian hockey fans have access to even more sports content through this interactive live broadcast experience on the Sportsnet YouTube channel.”

Check out the Leafs’ game schedule, airing every Saturday on Sportsnet’s YouTube channel:

Saturday, Nov 13, Toronto @ Buffalo

Saturday, Nov 20, Pittsburgh @ Toronto

Saturday, Dec 4, Toronto @ Minnesota

Saturday, Dec 11, Chicago @ Toronto

Saturday, Dec 18, Toronto @ Vancouver

Saturday, Jan 1, Toronto @ Seattle

Saturday, Jan 8, Toronto @ Colorado

Saturday, Jan 15, Toronto @ St. Louis

Saturday, Jan 22, NY Islanders @Toronto

Saturday, Jan 29, Toronto @ Detroit

Saturday, Feb 26, Detroit @ Toronto

Saturday, Mar 5, Vancouver @ Toronto

Saturday, Mar 19, Toronto @ Nashville

Saturday, April 2, Toronto @ Montreal

Saturday, April 9, Toronto @ Philadelphia

Saturday, April 16, Montreal @ Toronto

Saturday, April 22, Toronto @ Florida

Image credit: Rogers

Source: Rogers